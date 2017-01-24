Total official visits PNG

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has welcomed Javier Rielo, the new senior vice-president of Total exploration and production for Asia Pacific, on his visit to the country.

O’Neill said he looked forward to him advancing the Papua LNG project led by Total.

“The Papua LNG project is the next major resources project for our nation and will deliver around 13,000 jobs in the construction phase alone,” he said.

“This will be around 10,000 working in production areas close to Port Moresby and 3000 working in on-site areas.

“We thank Total for its ongoing confidence through its investment in Papua New Guinea.

“As energy prices are on an upward trajectory, and with longer term outlooks for the energy sector firming, it is clear that Total’s unwavering confidence in the project is a sound investment.”

O’Neill thanked outgoing senior vice-president Oliver de Langavant and said the Government appreciated the support for the Papua LNG project at all levels of the company.

“From chief executive and chairman Patrick Pouyanné to the PNG team led by Philippe Blanchard, we have ongoing co-operation and support,” he said.

“In the coming years we will see more families moving from France who will be living and participating in communities in Papua New Guinea, and we look forward to working with them.

“As part of its investment, Total is not only investing in skills and training, but is undertaking in social development projects that will help many people in our communities.”

Rielo joined Total in 1998 and has worked in Australia, Argentina and Africa. He was born in Spain, and a graduate of Buenos Aires Argentina Economy University.

