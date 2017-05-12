Total revised down to 3324

By MALUM NALU

THE number of candidates contesting the general election is 3324 – after accounting for the two who recently passed away and one ruled ineligible to contest by the court.

The Electoral Commission, which released an updated list yesterday, said five others in the original list released after the close of nominations had been included by “mistake”.

The list was compiled by the commission’s Information and Communications Technology branch.

Former Goroka MP Mathias Ijape and former rugby league star Kes Paglipari passed away after filing their nominations.

“Preliminary nomination figures recorded 3332 candidates,” Gamato told The National last night.

“But after data entry and confirmation from all the election managers, the final candidate figure now stands at 3324.

“Of the 3324 candidates, 165 are women and 3159 men. Eastern Highlands and Madang fielded the highest number of female candidates with 16 and 14 respectively, followed by Central and the National Capital District with 13 female candidates each.”

Candidates are into the second week of campaigning although only eight of the 45 political parties had signed the code of conduct drawn up by the commission to guide them during the campaign, polling and counting periods.

Like this: Like Loading...