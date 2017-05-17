Toua: Apec likely to drive social development

HOSTING of Apec next year will bring about social development and inclusive growth to PNG, an official says.

Apec Business Advisory Council chairman David Toua said there were two opportunities the country could benefit from.

“One is to invite the 20 economies and the broader globe to Papua New Guinea. Second is for Papua New Guinea to take advantage of being part of this very progressive family and invite opportunities for our population, the bulk of which still lives in poverty and the bulk of which is a very young population,” he said.

“When you go to these forums, the conversations are quite busy. They talk about the digital economy – that block chain technology. Our opportunity when we do host ABAC and Apec really is not just about 10 days of hosting.”

ABAC is the private sector arm of the Apec. The Apec Economic Leaders established it in November 1995 to advise them and other Apec officials on issues of interest to business.

ABAC also responds to requests from various Apec sub-groups for information about the business perspective of specific areas of cooperation.

ABAC members are appointed by their respective economic leader and represent a range of business sectors, including micro, small and medium enterprises.

Each of the 21 member economies would determine the term of their appointees and provides for their administrative and staff support. The chairmanship of ABAC rotates according to which economy serves as the annual Apec host economy.

Meanwhile, Toua said the PNG ABAC was working on a paper regarding life after the closure of resource projects.

