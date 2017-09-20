Toua returns solid performance

PAPUA New Guinea’s Thelma Toua, took to the weightlifting platform in the 48kg category on Monday in what was the opening event for Team PNG at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Despite falling short of a medal, the Oceania record-holder improved by six kilogrammes from her silver-medal performance on the Gold Coast, Queensland, two weeks ago where she took part in the Commonwealth Games 2018 qualification competition.

Toua lifted 69kg in the snatch and 89kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 158kg.

Toua, like other athletes from Oceania, came up against stiff opposition from the likes of Asian Weightlifting giants China, Uzbekistan and hosts Turkmenistan.

But the Hanuabada woman has embraced the challenge and is using it as a basis on which to get stronger for the next tournament.

Now with the 2018 Commonwealth Games in sight, competing on the day was an excellent platform for her to test herself.

Speaking of her performance afterwards, Toua said: “there is always room for improvement, and going up against Asia was challenging but an opportunity I welcome”.

For now, training continues for the 26-year-old.

Her older sister Dika was a national, regional and Commonwealth Games champion.

Toua’s goal is to try to emulate her older siblin as she counts down to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

