Touch club gears up for season

THE Datafix touch football club received five sets of uniforms and 42 football boots to compete in the Corporate Touch Port Moresby.

Datafix, the company, handed over the gear to the senior players to signify the continuity of the firm’s commitment to the club last Wednesday.

Datafix women’s national representative Marie Max Tu’u thanked the company for their support as it would ensure that the club was a success on and off the field.

Tu’u said she had played for several clubs since 2011 and had found Datafix to be a club that looked after its members to ensure the benchmark was being continuously lifted for the benefit of the players.

“I started playing touch in 2011 for PNG Ports before moving on to Moni Plus. Since joining Datafix, I’ve found the club to be different from the others because it is run by a family and the sponsor provides incentives for its players as well as gears like uniforms and shoes,” Tu’u said.

She said the company had given hope to the players and won their trust because most of the players were unemployed and the club was enabling them to play well and commit themselves to a great sport.

Datafix has teams in the open men, women, mixed, seniors and masters divisions in the CTPM competition and were only into their second season.

