Touch comp to select players for World Cup

THE recent 2017 Papua New Guinea Touch Football national championships was to identify and select players for Team PNG to the 2019 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Although there is a year before the world event, TFPNG is already identifying potential talents to work with them in the lead up.

TFPNG president Dadi Toka Junior said 40 teams took part in the national championships and many raw talents were identified.

“We are also selecting the squad for the World Cup and we’ve seen a lot of our players stand out during the three-day tournament,” he said.

“We’ve got selectors led by Peter Delmonte, a former coach of the New South Wales and Queensland touch teams, who is working together with the coaches of PNG teams like Martin Joffey (open men), Ari Peter (open mixed) and Godfrey Luke (open women).

“The talent that we’ve seen in the national championships is very raw and that is how we want it to be. When it’s raw we can train them and then be able to develop them into representative players with good skills on the field and discipline off the field.”

Toka Jr acknowledged sponsors Pacific Industries and Lalokau FM for their contribution in making the tournament a success.

TFPNG also held its annual general meeting during the tournament.

Lae won the bid to host next year’s tournament.

Toka Jr said this year was the first time for TFPNG to add acash component into the fusion with winners of the three divisions (men, women and open mixed) getting K1000 each.

