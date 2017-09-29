Touch ends regular round

The Corporate Touch Port Moresby season is reaching its crucial stages with the regular rounds ending at the Sir John Guise Stadium on Sunday.

It has been a hectic competition in the open men’s, women’s, senior and mixed divisions and the top eights will be determined for the playoffs next weekend.

It has also been interesting as new kids on the block — Datafix — have had an impact in the competition in all divisions. They are up against Parapella, Tribes and BSP, who have dominated the scene for some time.

The reason for Datafix’s success rate this season was its professional management approach towards players and officials’ welfare.

“This has given the players and officials confidence and hope in the club and we’re determined,” senior player Sevi Sevese said.

