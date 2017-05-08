Touch football signs lease agreement

TOUCH Football PNG signed a long-term tenant lease with the PNG Sports Foundation for the use of a field at the Sir John Guise Stadium sports precinct.

At the presentation of the lease agreement, TFPNG president Dadi Toka Jr thanked Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko and Peter Tsiamalili Jr for providing the opportunity for the sport to have a venue to use over the long term.

TFPNG will now work towards constructing appropriate infrastructure for the new home of touch in the country.

Touch Football Papua New Guinea is also negotiating with touch footy associations in Port Moresby to hire the venue as well planning for carrying out the federation’s other programmes.

