Touch footy associations have to pay up by month’s end

TOUCH Football Papua New Guinea has set its affiliation fee payment deadline on the 30th of this month.

TFPNG secretary-general Mrs Moro Kasisie said new associations would be required to pay K2500 and ones from last year would pay K1500.

Kasisie said that only affiliated associations would participate at the national championship from June 9-11 in Port Moresby.

“All those associations with outstanding affiliation fees should make every attempt to settle them,” Kasisie said.

She said there would be no extensions of the deadline.

She said only players from affiliated competitions would be eligible for national representation.

TFPNG president Dadi Toka Jr added that the championship would enable national selectors to pick an elite squad of 60 men and women in preparation for the 2019 World Cup in Malaysia.

“This championship will also see a strong contingent from Brisbane participate against the local affiliates from respective provinces,” Toka said.

“This will also be the first time for the new executives to host and manage the championship.

“We had to cancel the championship in Buka due to a lack of affiliations by respective provincial associations. Only Corporate Touch Port Moresby is affiliated.”

Toka said preparations were now underway with the securing of fields at the Bisini Sports Precinct to stage the three-day tournament.

