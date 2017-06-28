Touch league seeks sponsors

AFTER the announcement of an 80-member male and female train-on squad for the 2019 World Cup in Malaysia, the Papua New Guinea Touch Football Federation is still searching for sponsors.

TFPNG president Dadi Toka Jr said the 80-member squad would be cut after camp sessions in September and April but the code needed backing from corporate houses and the Government to achieve similar successes as in the 2015 when PNG’s open men’s team finished third winning the bronze medal.

“PNG team performed exceptionally well at the 2015 World Cup winning bronze and at this stage we are ranked third in the world behind Australia and New Zealand,” Toka Jr said.

“Those results came from substantial government funding to assist with their preparations towards the 2015 World Cup and the 2015 Pacific Games.

“Right now TFPNG is starting the 2019 World Cup preparations with no funding or sponsors.

“Our goal is to perform well again but we need partners, financial partnerships from the communities, the corporate sector and hopefully the Government as well.

“I am urging all potential supporters of the code to come and help us and be part of the road to the 2019 World Cup.

“Winning gold will be a bonus for us but that is not the top priority because we are still building our foundation.”

While trimming and finalising the train-on squad, Toka Jr urged those in the squad to be committed and perform well in trials to maintain.

“Obviously we’ll have another national championships again next year so the door will open for the athletes themselves, if they perform well and maintain their spot they can make the final cut.”

