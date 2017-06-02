Touch nationals set for next week

By JACK AMI

THE Touch National Championships is set for June 9-11 at the Sir John Guise Stadium, Port Moresby.

TPNG president Dadi Toka Jr said this year’s championships was important as national selectors, chaired by Peter Del-Monte and open divisions coaches, would pick a squad of 60 men and women in preparation for the 2019 World Cup in Malaysia.

Toka said 13 associations around the country had confirmed their attendance for the championships.

They are Manus, Owan Kainatantu, Rarot Kokopo, Popondetta, Lae Corporate, East Sepik, Madang, Kimbe, Alotau, Brisbane Maganis, Corporate Touch Pom, Central and Pom Touch.

“The divisions competing in the championships will be open men’s, open women’s and open mixed.

Toka was pleased to see touch associations fielding development teams as well as elite teams in each of the open divisions.

TPNG secretary general Moro Kasisi said touch associations competing in the championships were required to deposit their registration fees or their teams would not be able to take in the event.

Kasisi said only associations who complied would be eligible to compete.

Like this: Like Loading...