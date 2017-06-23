Touch selects squad

TOUCH Football Papua New Guinea has selected 80 players in its train-on squad for the 2019 World Cup in Malaysia.

The squad made up of 50 men and 30 women were selected after the completion of the 2017 national championships on June 11.

The squad comprise developing and elite players from Popondetta, Manus, Wewak, Lae, Rabaul, Brisbane, Kimbe, the Highlands region and Port Moresby.

TFPNG president Dadi Toka Jr said the selection was not easy for the panel with more than 600 players taking part at the national championships.

The selection panel was led by Peter Del Monte, former Australia Touch board member and coach of Queensland and New South Wales touch football teams.

Del Monte worked closely during the championships with Peter Stoddart, who is a former Australian open men’s player who won two World Cups.

Both selectors were also assisted by the head coaches of the national teams, Martin Joffey, Godfrey Luke and Ari Peter.

“This selection process is the first step in the road to the 2019 World Cup in Malaysia; 80 players stood out during the national championships two weeks ago. Unfortunately we need to trim that down to 42 players to cover 14 players in open men, 14 open women and 14 open mixed divisions before the World Cup,” Toka Jr said.

The first camp for the squad will start on Sept 29 in Port Moresby where players will go through training sessions, workshops and trial games to trim down to 60 players for the World Cup.

“Training modules and player diaries for the elite players are now being produced and will be given to the players that make the 60-member squad in September,” Toka Jr said. Extended Squad: Men – Junior Hoki, Bobby Vavona, Kennedy Sam, Simon Kora David, Ravu Ravu, Wana Saea, Eugene Eka, Samuel Vetu, Paul Kasisie, Marlon Steven, Ngatia Manda, Neville Illam, Freddy Gelam, Ellison Waluka, Chris Ben, Andrew Lunga, Victor Kuper, Ronald Bibiken, Tukie Joe, Farapo Makura, Joe Uduru, Dessy Jejeho, Aydhen Herd, Amon Rul, Rodney Kems, Kennol Mai, Jerry Borg, Randy Okofa, Israel Bunawa, Benjamin Matmillo, Paul Matuta, Benny Nelson, Stanley Heriso, James Maim, Wally Napa, Michael Maim, Geno Vanuo, Andrew Turlom, Justin Anton Teite, Laban Teite, Freddy Danny, Morris Johaness, Jimmy Ul Rarot, Philip Frank, Kel Lessie, Francis Alu, Robinson Kasisie, Dialo Luana, Roger Kenny, Sam Hoki.

Women – Jemma Schnandelt, Bessie Peter, Shajuate Aila, Maria Alu, Angela Wom, Michaeline Gau, Tahnee De La C`ruz, Pauline Arazi, Marie Maxtu’u, Theresa Sapau, Anna Maxt’u, Nadia Taubuso, Natalie Kuper, Angela Jeffrey, Mangai Elomi, Jessica Kamano, Nadia Ranson, Jemina John, Barbara Ikuma, Magie Adu, Patsy Ray, Emma John, May Mogi, Grace Kouba, JoyleneTikot, Lynette Sawa, Rachael Seloka, Natalie Yautaki, Isabella Bunawa, Sophie William.

