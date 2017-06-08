Touch titles attracts Qld Maganis

By JACK AMI

THE Brisbane Maganis will for the first time take part in the national touch championships from June 9-11 in Port Moresby.

PNG Touch Football Federation president Dadi Toka Jr confirmed that the Queensland-based side comprising Papua New Guineans living in Brisbane were the only overseas association affiliated to the national body.

Toka said they would field teams in two divisions – the open women and open mixed team.

He said 14 associations from the country and the Brisbane Maganis would battle it out in the open divisions of men, women and mixed teams over three days at the Sir John John Guise Stadium.

Title contenders Corporate Touch, National Capital, Central Touch, Lae Corporate and Popondetta are all geared for the weekend’s action.

Toka appealed to affiliates to settle their registration fees of K100 per team and K25 per player before the tap off tomorrow.

He also announced that the chairman of selectors was Peter Del Monte, a former board member of Touch Football Australia, former coach for New South Wales and Queensland in the open women’s and open men’s divisions and tour leader for Australia at previous touch football World Cups.

“Del Monte was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 for services to touch football in Australia and now resides in Port Moresby,” Toka said.

Touch Football PNG will also have its annual general meeting on Saturday at the Royal Papua Yacht Club.

