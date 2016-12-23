Touch wants outgoing officials to declare books

By JACK AMI

TOUCH Football Papua New Guinea will take legal steps to demand a financial report for 2015 from the previous executives.

President Dadi Toka Junior said that no effort had been made by the previous executives to report on the financial affairs of the federation in 2015.

Toka and his executives, who were elected in Kokopo following a national tournament, are now left with K9.07 in the federation’s operating account.

The federation’s annual general meeting was held on Dec 17 at the Royal Papua Yacht Club boardroom.

The new executives and technical directors of TFPNG attended the AGM.

All affiliated representatives present included Corporate Touch Lae, Huon Touch, Wewak Touch, Bugs New Ireland Touch, Owen Touch and Corporate Touch Port Moresby.

“New associations who would like to affiliate in 2017 will be required to pay K2500,” Toka said.

“Existing associations will only pay K1000 annual affiliation fee for 2017.”

Toka said all new associations intending to affiliate would need to fulfil constitutional requirements before approval was given.

He said that the Queensland-PNG Maganis would be accepted as a new affiliate to TFPNG and would manage the Australian-based Team PNG players.

Like this: Like Loading...