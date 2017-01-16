Tough law  on roads

PEOPLE blocking national highways and causing inconvenience to the public can expect tougher penalties in new laws to be introduced soon, says Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

“This includes long prison terms for individuals who knowingly abuse public property, and who prevent Government officials from discharging their duties. This is especially important during times of natural disasters,” he said.

“The law clearly states that there is a 40-metre corridor for national highways. This is public land that should not be obstructed.”

“These corridors will now be strictly enforced through the introduction of laws with strong penalties.”

It is expected that the changes will be tabled in Parliament when it sits from Tuesday next week.

Landowners at Guo in Chimbu had blocked work to repair a damaged section of the Highlands Highway last week demanding K1 million from the Government.

“I am concerned about individuals blocking roads and demanding unnecessary compensation, and not allowing Government officials to attend to urgent work,” O’Neill said.

“This is causing serious public inconvenience and we cannot afford to have individuals holding the public and the Government to ransom.”

Cabinet which meets on Thursday is expected to also consider a comprehensive policy to strengthen the national road network, “with high attention to dealing with damage caused by extreme weather that is made worse by climate change”.

“Increasing extreme weather conditions, as well as years of neglect by past Governments, and a lack of investment, has made our national highways vulnerable to disruption by landslips and flooding,” he said.

“The Government is approaching this as an emergency case and will provide special intervention directed by Cabinet when it meets on Thursday this week.

“Extreme weather is a fact of life today and is being made worse by climate change.

“The weather is beyond our control. But preparing for tropical storms and then responding when extreme weather strikes is something that is within our power.”

The national highways include the Highland Highway, Sepik Highway, Ramu-Madang Highway, Hiratano Highway, Magi Highway, New Britain Highway, Boluminski Highway and the West Coast Highway in New Ireland.

