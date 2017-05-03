Tough penalties for election-related crime

IF there are any election-related offences during election period, tough penalties must be applied to the candidate whose supporters are involved and not just supporters themselves.

Over the previous elections there has always reported case of rape and violence in the civil society both within the highlands and the coastal.

The only hope to restore confidence and trust in the name of safety is vested with the police, warders and defence force at this time of election.

One of the cases of election related problem was seen in Kerowagi within Chimbu and that is not far from over including other districts and provinces within the country if people are not minding about the laws.

Peoples’ rights need to be protected at all level so that violence free election can be held for this year 2017 and that needs support from the relevant authorities.

Under the constitution every citizens have the rights to move freely and to choose so long as these rights are owned and managed by themselves and not subject to the control of anyone or others.

However, there are some people who treated the rules of law so lightly and yet involve in suppressing the rights of people who are thought to be innocent.

Law enforcers are very influential people to play a significant role in managing peace during the coming election period.

Neven Amugl

Chimbu

