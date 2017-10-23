Tougher disciplinary actions vital

THERE are school rules which are meant to be followed.

Last year, a drunk and passed-out University of PNG student from the Solomon Islands, was caught on camera and his picture went viral on social media.

This resulted in his termination from studies.

That incident raised the eyebrows of thousands of students studying at the university and the public at large.

It importantly paved the way for tougher disciplinary action by the university.

Many people believe that the university is now very strict.

However, reports coming from students suggest otherwise, pointing to UPNG becoming a party venue.

Loud music, drunken brawls, shouting and vandalism has become the daily basis of life in the university campus.

This is right under the watchful eyes of UniForce security and administration.

A drunken brawl earlier this month among male students resulted in the disruption of normal lectures.

Many people believe that without the termination of the culprits, as per student disciplinary rules and precedents, the situation will continue and in turn affect the studies of deserving students.

I also believe that the university administration should get tough on alcoholism, noise pollution, harboring of the opposite sex in the residential halls and vandalism.

It is disturbing the peace on campus and reflects a cowboy attitude. It is the attitude of the students that will contribute to their studies and future.

Mike Haro

