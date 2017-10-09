Tougher laws wanted

The entire PNG population condemn the barbaric killing of our police officers who are only doing their lawful duties.

This and all types of killing has got to stop now and forever. Some animalistic brains like these murderers have no use and place in this young Christian country.

Our laws are weak. If the culprits are caught, they should be put in a firing squad or thrown into a pukpuk farm to find their faith.

The government should impose tougher (death) penalties for crimes like murder, rape, drug trafficking and homebrewing if we are serious about promoting freedom of speech, freedom of movement, right to election and all.

Let’s toughen our criminal laws.

Markman Ewam, Via email

