Tougher penalties the right step

IT’S about time the Government got tough on people who hold the public to ransom by stopping or sabotaging State services and infrastructure.

The inconvenience caused is an unnecessary burden borne by communities and businesses.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said people who commit such acts — and he made special reference to the blocking of national highways — could now expect tougher penalties and sanctions from the authorities.

This kind of behaviour is petulant to say the least, and while some may say this is an effective way to protest and get the State’s attention, it is needless and in many cases it only affects innocent people.

O’Neill said new laws would be introduced soon to curb this problem.

Among the penalties mentioned by the PM, are long prison terms for individuals whose actions cause the disruption to State services, especially at times of particular need.

“This includes long prison terms for individuals who knowingly abuse (and damage) public property, and who prevent Government officials from discharging their duties.

“This is especially important in times of natural disasters,” O’Neill said.

Blocking roads seems to be a default option for many communities in Papua New Guinea especially in times of conflict or as a response to an act of aggression.

If a car travelling on a public road hits a villager or damages private property then one can expect the locals to react firstly by cordoning off the road and blocking the flow of traffic.

This is done, one would think, as a protest against the act and the perpetrator, and presumably as a way of venting frustrations.

When tribal fights spill out on to public roads the result is predictable — closure is almost always a result, if not for extended periods, at least for days at a time.

This does road users no good as those who need to conduct their businesses and State projects are affected in terms of time and money lost as unscheduled delays are not good for businesses.

With the recent unrest in the Hela province as well as flashpoints across the country, there is a need for laws to be passed to deal with the issue.

Landowners at Guo in Chimbu blocked work to repair a damaged section of the Highlands Highway last week, demanding K1 million from the State.

Existing laws already mark out the parameters for the public and State to operate in but it seems that these are often-times ignored.

“The law clearly states that there is a 40-metre corridor for national highways. This is public land that should not be obstructed,” the Prime Minister said, making an observation that on many roads in this country, this rule of thumb is hardly, if ever, in practice.

But enforcement of the laws has always been a major contributing factor for why people are prone to ignore the rules — there is no one there to follow up on them.

O’Neill promised that the corridors, as stipulated by law, would be strictly observed and breaking them would see the offender liable to pay with jail time.

The practice of demanding payment for the repair of a part of a public road by the community that leaves around it should be discouraged as it is counter-productive to attempts to bring development and progress.

There can be no rational or even logical explanation as to why landowners since Independence have been calling on the government to pay them money for a service that benefits them. This kind of thinking has been passed on from generation to generation in rural communities and is an obstacle to development and progress.

It is only with a firm hand and the consistent enforcement of the laws that people will come to realise that they cannot just behave with impunity and hold others to ransom.

A public road serves everyone who lives along it from the one end to the next.

If landowners in Chimbu see fit to block off their portion of the Highlands Highway, they not only affect the people within their province but also those in the provinces west of them — Jiwaka, Western Highlands, Southern Highlands, Enga and Hela. Unfortunately, the mentality of the smaller group’s (clan and tribe) interest coming first has always been at the forefront for Papua New Guineans.

It is time that attitude changed and making and enforcing laws is the first step on that road.

