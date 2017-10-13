Tour ends on high note

THE Oil Search rugby league World Cup trophy tour ended on a high note with much fanfare from excited locals in the Moresby South electorate yesterday.

The Paul Barrière Trophy went on its final roadshow to visit communities at 2-Mile hill, down to Koki and Wanigela village. The trophy also did a walk through the popular Koki Market, where enthusiastic locals got the chance to see firsthand and touch the rugby league’s coveted prize.

It then continued to the new Koki fish market, up Lawes Road, into Konedobu than into the heart of the central business district in down town Port Moresby.

The convoy ended at the Oil Search National Football Stadium, where it was received Port Moresby Rugby Football League (POMRFL) chairman Dr James Naipo and members for POMRFL, before the trophy was handed over to Rugby League World Cup representatives.

Oil Search general manager (stakeholder engagement) Leon Buskens said the tour was a uniting factor for PNG as thousands of Papua New Guineans came into contact with the trophy.

“We’re grateful to have had the trophy for 30 days and it’s visited a number of provinces and districts in PNG uniting the people and this was made possible through partnerships with business houses and the PNGRFL,” Buskens said.

