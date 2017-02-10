Tour operators told to provide for local guides

Reports by LUKE KAMA

PRESIDENT of Koiari Local Level Government in Central Ogi David has demanded tour operators on the Kokoda Trail to provide sleeping bags and mats for the local guides and carriers they employ.

David said local guides and carriers did not have to sleep on wet muddy ground in the mountains across the Kokoda Trail.

“During busy trekking periods local campsites do not have sufficient accommodation for the guides and carriers and they don’t have enough wood for fires to keep them warm,” he said.

“If trekkers from Australia can pay up to K12,000 to trek across Kokoda, they can afford to pay an extra K200 to provide a basic level of protection from the rain, wind and cold temperatures our guides and carriers have to endure to get them safely across.

“Our boys should not have to shiver through the nights while everybody else has the comfort of a sleeping bag and mat.

“I will be asking the Kokoda Track Authority to have trek rangers set up checking stations at Owers Corner and Kokoda to inspect the sleeping gear provided to each guide and carrier in each trekking group.”

He said trek groups who do not provide sleeping mats and blankets for each of their guides and carriers will be blocked and not allowed to trek.

“The sleeping bags they provide should be full length and zippered,” David said.

“Cheap blankets are not acceptable.

“Trek operators who do not provide for the welfare of their local guides and carriers will have their licenses suspended.

“The welfare of our local guides and carriers is important but it has been neglected too much in the past.”

Founding chairman of Kokoda Track Foundation and owner of Adventure Kokoda Charlie Lynn said the Kokoda Track Authority (KTA) was not looking at developing and managing the track to benefit the people and community.

“They have not conducted any meetings with the locals along the track since last year to discuss their concerns and issues,” Lynn said.

“All the money they collect in trek fees is circulated amongst themselves in Port Moresby.”

Like this: Like Loading...