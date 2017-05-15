Tourism, agriculture and autonomy on THE party’s agenda

TOURISM, agriculture and provincial autonomy are high on agenda of the Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party in East New Britain – if it forms the next government.

Party leader Don Polye endorsed candidates and launched their election campaign in Kokopo last Saturday.

He said fisheries and land mobilisation were other areas his party would look at.

Sir Sinai Brown is contesting the regional seat, Bruno Tailam is contesting Kokopo Open and Pius Mano is after Pomio Open.

Polye believes land laws need to be reviewed because they were not structured to favour the indigenous people.

“When we want to develop tourism, we will partner with landowners,” Polye said.

“They must provide their land as an equity to developers. Such an arrangement will make them to be millionaires and not spectators in their own land.

“Road shows will be made overseas to market the province as a tourism destination.”

Polye said he would budget K200 million each for copra and cocoa, and K50 million each for their stabilisation funds.

He said roles and functions of revenue collection or business would be decentralised while administrative powers of the Ombudsman Commission and others would remain with the Government.

Like this: Like Loading...