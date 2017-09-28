Tourism body supports interschool debate

Port Moresby high school students have lively debating competitions, Tourism Promotion Authority policy and planning manager Mary Kanawi says.

Kanawi said it was very interesting to witness grade nine, 10, 11 and 12 students from city schools in the inter-school debate competition at the University of PNG yesterday.

The debate topic was the various things affecting growth of tourism in the country.

Kanawi said the Instititute of Business Studies used to sponsor high school debating competitions in Port Moresby until two years ago.

She said TPA stepped in to fill this void with support from Lae-based Barata Street Scene.

Kanawi said it was impressive to see the students debate after researching the topic well.

