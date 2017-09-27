Tourism expo good exposure: Exhibitor

A LOCAL entrepreneur has commended the Tourism Promotion Authority for organising the three-day Lukim PNG Tourism Expo in Port Moresby.

Bougainville DJ Garden Lodge manager Delwin Ketsin said that such events provided exposure and connectivity to local and international tourism agencies including hotels, travel agents, lodges and tour companies.

“We are having these international tour agents and travel agents visiting our stall,” she said.

“They are important people in our businesses.”

Ketsin said people like them in Bougainville needed exposure and connectivity to attract customers and clients here and abroad.

“For example, when tourists are travelling into Bougainville, we are the ones on the ground who they are going to contact. So connectivity is very important,” Ketsin said.

“Because, you know, I want to market my business as well and I need to know who to connect in order to attract guests to my lodge.”

Ketsin said her lodge in Arawa provided accommodation, space for conferences, catering, airport transfers and vehicles hire.

She also participated in the Tourism Expo in May after becoming a financial member of Tourism Promotion Authority.

TPA director marketing and research Alice Kuaningi said they had 33 exhibitors from around the country to display their products and services.

