Tourism hubs a big mistake: Barter

By MARK HAIHUIE

MADANG businessman Sir Peter Barter has raised concern over the tourism and hospitality sector and the state of commerce in Madang.

He told The National yesterday that some issues needed to be addressed for the benefit of the province.

“The so-called tourism hubs in PNG are a big mistake,” he said.

“The development of tourism should be at the will of the people and supported by the Government to ensure of its constitutional obligation in providing equal distribution of wealth and opportunities as described in the preamble of the PNG Constitution.

“If a province shows a willingness to develop tourism, it should be encouraged to do so, not held back by restrictions crated by the so-called tourism hubs.

“I am also concerned over statements made by leaders stating that hotels in Madang are substandard in their argument to develop more high-rise hotels. And in doing so goes against the trend throughout the Pacific region that has imposed bans on any buildings higher than a coconut tree for aesthetic reasons to retain the natural beauty which abounds in Madang.

“The other important factor relates to law and order. (We must) control law and order, provide work for youths, curb migration and make sure that funds are adequate to meet the costs associated with a rapidly increasing population.

“Tourism is one way to achieve employment. But it gets back to the fact it will not happen until we can increase traffic. Madang already has sufficient justification to become a city and the process is simple.

“This would be a positive step in the right direction along with the need to revitalise the Physical Land and Building Board to restore Madang Visitors and Cultural Bureau.

