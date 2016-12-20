Tourism potential in Manus

MANUS has the potential to be a major fishing and tourism destination because it is or more or less in the heart of the globe.

It is positioned 2 degrees off the equator line and rightly positioned to be an international port for planes and ships to refuel, load and unload cargoes.

For tourism, the province has some of the most pristine sandy beaches, crystal clear blue seas and many islands, plus the natural Manus hospitality.

Our garamut culture makes Manus a potential tourism destination if only the relevant government authorities at both national and provincial levels have the vision.

Manus is the northern most island province of PNG facing all the big countries up north, and it can become our north gate into PNG from all the big countries up north like Japan, Hong Kong, Europe and America.

Turn Momote into a large international airport and be our north gate to carry tourists in and fly fish out to the big markets up north.

It’s been 41 years of independence, and like everything else, tourism is not properly developed to lure in the most wanted tourism money, our country badly needs.

What are we waiting for?

Keni Lucas

Pere, Manus

Like this: Like Loading...