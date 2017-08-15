Tourism seen as business activity with potential

TOURISM is the single biggest business activity which can be developed for East New Britain, president of the chamber of commerce David Stein says.

He said the province had an enormous task to develop the industry as the tourism hub of the country.

He congratulated Kokopo MP Emil Tamur on his appointment as the Minister for Culture and Tourism which was a boost for East New Britain.

“Tourism is something which we can generate some genuinely large foreign income for the province. We need to do everything we can to promote it by fixing our roads and getting an international airport,” he said.

Stein said East New Britain was blessed with a war museum, culture and cultural events and a beautiful environment comprising rainforests, reefs and beaches that attracted tourists.

“We need to do more promotion on diving, hiking and trekking.”

“I want to see tourists coming to East New Britain like 100 or 1000 times more than we have got at the moment,” Stein said.

“We need an international airport with plane-loads of tourists coming in with 200 or 300 people at a time.

“It will make a big difference to the local economy and the benefits will be enormous.”

Stein said there must be some serious investment on the war museum in Kokopo which was currently in a sad state.

