Tourism sees growth

STATISTICS from PNG Tourism Promotion Authority shows that tourist numbers have been increasing gradually, according to chief executive officer Jerry Agus.

Agus was responding to queries about arrival numbers prior to the Government stopping visa-on-arrival arrangement for Australians in 2014.

Figures from the authority indicated that a total of 191,442 foreign visitors (both business and tourists) come to PNG in 2014. Last year the number went up by 7243 to 198,685.

The number of Australian visitors to PNG in 2014 was around 24,000 and went down to 23,000 last year.

“There are a lot of factors that contribute towards someone making a decision to come to PNG,” Argus said.

“Visa is just one aspect, (there is) image-perception of a destination, ease of connectivity, cheaper airfares, low ground cost like accommodation, tour charges, economic condition at the tourists’ origin, exchange rates and product quality etc.

“You can see that just because visa is granted free upon arrival does not translate to huge numbers of inbound tourists.

“There are a lot of factors that together help to position a destination in competition with others. The process of getting visa prior to approval was indeed a major issue but now it’s ticked off.”

Agus noted that the PNGTPA was anticipating a further increase in the arrival numbers with the uplifting of the ban. which is good for tourism.

“We love to see this reciprocated by Australians but that’s the decision Australian Government need to make,” he said.

“Definitely, we expect an increase, but like I mentioned earlier, there are other factors that play a part in determining the flow of tourism in PNG.”

