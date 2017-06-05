Tourism talk hot air: Micah

KAVIENG MP Ben Micah says Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has no plans for developing tourism in Kavieng and New Ireland.

He said this after O’Neill told the people of Kavieng last Thursday that his government would promote massive tourism developments there if re-elected.

Micah also accused O’Neill of overlooking New Ireland over the last five years, contrary to what he said in Kavieng.

“He does not have a tourism plan for New Ireland,” he told The National. “He has been gunning for Tokua (East New Britain) to have international airport status and for Kokopo to be a tourist hub. He has got no plan for New Ireland.”

Micah said it was surprising that O’Neill, on the “tail end” of his government, suddenly made New Ireland an important focus. “He’s never said anything about improving New Ireland.”

