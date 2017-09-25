Tourists contribute K334 million to PNG economy, report says

AN International Finance Corporation -led survey, in partnership with the Tourism Promotion Authority, reveals that tourists spent $105 million (about K334 million) in Papua New Guinea in the first half of this year.

Each visitor spent $2558 (about K8133) per trip on average.

The International Visitor Survey, undertaken by the New Zealand Tourism Research Institute of Auckland University, measures travel patterns, behaviours, and spending by PNG’s international visitors arriving by air.

The survey excludes those arriving for short-term employment. Travellers are required to complete an online survey on returning home from PNG.

“The early results from the survey provide detailed information about arrivals that can be used to inform PNG’s tourism development,” IFC regional manager Tom Jacobs said.

“It is excellent to be able to say with confidence that visitors have contributed $105 million to the PNG economy in just the first half of the year.”

Results show the importance of Australian and Asian visitors to PNG’s tourism sector. Visitors from these countries constitute 75 per cent of the total tourist arrivals.

Although visitors holidaying comprise only 24 per cent of arrivals, they were by far the highest spenders with an average spending of $3188 (K10,120) per person per trip. Business visitors and those visiting friends and relatives, comprise important markets making up 41 per cent and 20 per cent of total air arrivals respectively.

Most visitors stay in the Papua region of the country, which is home to the National Capital District. Those who venture into the country, usually visit the Island region (22 per cent) and Momase region (21 per cent).

Tourists holidaying say they find the people, activities, attractions and scenery or landscape as the most appealing aspects of Papua New Guinea.

Nearly all visitors would like to further explore the country, with 93 per cent saying that they would like to be back in PNG.

“The results show there is still plenty of work to be done to attract more high-spending holiday visitors from Australia, Asia and long-haul markets in North America and Europe,” Tourism Promotion Authority

marketing director Alice Kuaningi said.

“The international visitor survey will continue to provide us with critical information about visitor behaviour and trends as we continue its implementation through the rest of this year and the next.”

Funding is also provided by the Pacific Partnership.

The results of the survey will also contribute to the World Bank’s upcoming Tourism Sector Development Project, which will work with the government and industry players on implementing an integrated approach to tourism in Papua New Guinea.

The US$20 million (PGK64 million) credit will also provide targeted support for community-led micro-enterprises to create jobs, especially for women.

