Tourney off after funds delay

THE annual Gulf Governor’s Cup rugby league challenge was deferred from Jan 7-8 to a later date due to the non-availability of funds.

Gulf Isapea chairman Jacob Ivaroa, who returned from Kerema after explaining to the youths that the programme could not take place over first part of January because the provincial government’s funding had not been cleared by the bank.

Ivaroa, who was critical of the bank’s red tape, said he had provided the required information and documents to facilitate the transfer of funds but was advised to add a clearance letter from the Gulf provincial administrator.

“I am concern that it is unusual practice when the provincial treasurer and accountant had already cleared the payment,” Ivaroa said.

“This measure delayed has delayed our programme which was to have involved potentially several hundred Gulf youth,” he said.

Ivaroa appealed to the bank to explain why they were questioning payment for the programme.

Ivaroa claimed it was not the first time he had to deal with delays in the funding process.

The particular bank officer has done this to Gulf Isapea’s sporting programs for several occasions.

Ivaroa added that a similar youth programme last year was delayed which saw Gulf Isapea university students unable to conduct the drug and alcohol awareness during school holidays.

Ivaroa said he understood and appreciated the bank’s needed to do it’s due diligence however they had not been clear on the additional requirements when he had initially submitted his request.

