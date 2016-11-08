Tovut wins Puma Energy’s ‘Fuel up and win’ promotion

SAM Tovut has won a new twin-cab vehicle after his name was picked in the final draw of the Puma Energy’s “Fuel Up and Win” promotion for the New Guinea Islands region.

The winning ticket was drawn by the acting provincial police Commander Joseph Tabali at the Gumur Service Station in Kokopo.

Puma Energy has thanked its customers refueling and shopping at the Puma Energy service station sites in Kokopo, Kimbe and Kavieng.

Puma Energy national retail manager Jimmy Son said: “The ‘fuel up and win’ promotion has been a success.

“It was the biggest ever promotion to be launched by a fuel supplier in Papua New Guinea.”

More than 50,000 prizes were won and four major draws were done for the four vehicles.

“We congratulate the four regional winners of the major prizes and thank our customers across the country for participating in this promotion,” he said.

“We are looking forward to the future for more such events.”

