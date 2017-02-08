Tower to boost livelihoods

JIWAKA will soon have its own communication tower to facilitate fast, safe and effective transmission of information.

The 65 metres self-support tower built at the new Kurumul headquarter would be the tallest tower in the Waghi Valley area.

Information and communication manager Noel Kaiye said this was an investment that would improve communication in the province.

“The tower has already reached its halfway mark. It will be completed by end of this month,” Kaiye said.

“Locals will be able to send and receive information efficiently and effectively.

“Meanwhile, this establishment will boost businesses in Jiwaka.”

Kaiye said information was very important for people to advance in their livelihoods.

However, there was no proper communication tool available, people lacked information and that led to less or slow development.

“This communication tower will meet the communication needs of the people of Jiwaka, parts of Chimbu and Western Highlands,” Kaiye said.

“Many people criticise the governor (Dr William Tongamp) and the government for not performing their duties but most of the projects implemented were never publicised for the people to see. We are silent achievers.

“This is one of the projects, a multi-million kina investment that will serve the information needs of the people for a very long time if we take good care of it.”

He said the materials were brought from China and the tower was built by the Jiwaka ICT division at a cost of K500,000 (it would have cost up to K2 million to engage a rigging company).

The communication tower will earn revenue for the province and will become an income generating business for the government.

The new radio station (FM Jiwaka) would be the first to broadcast its programmes using the tower.

Other information and communication services would also use the tower to pass on information.

Kaiye said their next plan was to have in place three television channels for people to access.

“The TV signals from the tower can reach people as far as Tomba on the border of Western Highlands and Enga, and Chuave in Chimbu,” he said.

