Town needs drainage system

MADANG town roads need proper storm water drainage system to avoid potholes, National Works Manager for Madang Andrew Kendaura says.

Kendaura was responding to public complaints and criticisms on social media about the potholes in the heart of Madang town.

He said the central business centre needed rehabilitation, starting with a proper storm water drainage system.

“Many parts of the town are on land which are at sea level. That’s why water flowing out through the drains to the sea don’t flow out,” Kendaura said.

He said the road level in town should be elevated so that water can flow out.

The current heavy rain caused flooding on roads and create potholes especially along Kasagten road.

“That section of the town needs to be lifted to allow water to flow out,” Kendaura said.

Kendaura said the government had promised a road rehabilitation programme.

Meanwhile, the Works department have completed the Bige bailey bridge on the new road from Usino to Yal in Transgogol.

