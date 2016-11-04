Town rubbish issue stinks

THE landowners of the Kundiawa town rubbish dump site in Chimbu have decided not to allow town authorities to dump rubbish there anymore.

The rubbish is piling up every day which poses a health hazard to the people.

The Member for Kundiawa/Gembogl should intervene to rectify this situation as it is part of his electorate. He should not concentrate in one LLG only.

Kundiawa town is the entry point for tourists going to Mt Wilhelm and should be kept clean at all times to attract more tourists.

The local MP, being the tourism minister, has declared the province as the destination of choice, which should augur well with the town’s cleanliness.

Although the authorities have done their best to clean it every day, the recent decision by the aggrieved landowners has prevented them from dumping the rubbish there.

An alternative site should be located to clear the rubbish. Perhaps one option is to restrict the sale and chewing of betel nut in town, let alone ban it.

Sellers and chewers of betel but do not pay tax to the town authority to help keep it clean.

It costs a lot of money to clean the town and the limited funds are depleted quickly.

Benjamin Knazack

Kundiawa, Chimbu