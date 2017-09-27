TPA to promote flights to China

THE PNG Tourism Promotion Authority will assist Air Niugini in promoting its plan to start flights between Port Moresby and Shanghai next year.

Director marketing and research Alice Kuaningi, pictured, said that China was an emerging tourism market for Papua New Guinea.

“We are starting to get engaged with their trade and investment sector in trainings and workshops,” she said

She said that those trainings and workshops were specifically to educate local operators.

“They are educating our local operators on what the expectations of the Chinese market are towards our tourism products and services,” she said.

They held one of the workshops on Friday.

“There will be more to come because we are supporting the Air Niugini route and their plans to have the Shanghai-Port Moresby flights next year,” she said.

Kuaningi said the language barrier was one of the challenges many tourism operators in the country faced.

“Language is a big issue especially for the Japanese and Chinese market,” she said.

“So that is also one area the workshops and trainings we’re targeting to help our local operators.”

