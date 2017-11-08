TPA supports Miss Scuba with K5000

THE PNG Tourism and Promotion Authority is supporting the Miss Scuba PNG initiative.

The pageant, spearheaded by the PNG Modelling Agency to create environment awareness and promote tourism, has been given a timely boost – K5000.

PNGTPA assured the agency that it would fully support the initiative next year and onwards.

The money was given to the winner of Miss Scuba PNG Agnelly Solien, who left for Singapore on Monday to take part in the Miss Scuba International Pageant in Malaysia on Nov 18.

It will see 28 participating countries.

PNG Modelling Agency director Jemaema Koike acknowledged the tourism authority for its assistance, indicating it was the start of a new relationship aimed at promoting environment awareness and tourism.

PNG Tourism and Promotion Authority policy and planning director Alcinda Trawen praised the initiative as a significant vehicle which could drive change.

“We met with Trawen and her team after the crowning night of the Miss Scuba PNG pageant event where she mentioned that PNG Tourism and Promotion Authority would have loved to get on board prior to the crowning event,” Koike said.

“PNG Tourism and Promotion Authority is eager to be involved in Miss Scuba Papua New Guinea 2018 and asked for a detailed presentation from the PNG Modelling Agency.”

