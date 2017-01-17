Trade centre needs promotion

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE Women in Business trade centre in Port Moresby is a good initiative that needs more promotion, according to two female business partners.

Heather Yaninen, 60, andr Ruth Tautea, 61, both from East Sepik said every month they rented a stall for K1000 to sell Proma products and other jewellery items for men and women. They also sell bilums and meri blouses.

“We usually make less than the money we spend on rent every month as not many customers come to the centre,” Yaninen said.

She said the initiative started by the PNG Women in Business founder Janet Sape was very good.

“We have been sitting here on our own land as spectators watching foreigners coming to our country becoming millionaires and leave.What do we get? Nothing,” Yaninen said.

She said the centre was a good initiative as it helped the women to do business and earn something.

“But our only problem is promotion as every day we see not so many customers coming into our shops and stalls.

“We sell very quality products at competitive prices but most of the customers that come in usually pass our stalls and go to other foreign shops to shop.” She said that could be because of the price differences.

