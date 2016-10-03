Trade centre opens for women

By Memo Hauke

THE PNG Women In Business is inviting businesswomen and individuals to apply for space available at its trade centre in Waigani, Port Moresby.

The bond fee is K1000, according to Janet Sape, the PNGWiB executive director.

“We ended the PNGWiB second expo last Sunday but we want to complete the month so that mothers can at least have enough time to make money before we start registering applicants to make this a permanent trade centre for women,” Sape said.

It will serve as a trade centre for women.

“It has come a long way for PNG women after 41 years of independence. To achieve this is a proud moment in our history,” she said.

“We have not put out advertisements as yet but in due time we will do so that more mothers can come along. Currently 100 women have registered to operate their shops here.

“The first priority has been given to the women who registered for the expo and they decided to stay and make this a permanent sales area for them. Corporate clients are encouraged to come and register.

“After they place their bond fee, the monthly rentals for each stall owner will be arranged with the clients according to the different category of arts and crafts they are involved in.”

Currently we have a good number of women involved in catering services, floral arrangements, event organisers, clothing and make-up designers.

“We usually have the bilum wears and meri blouses to traditional arts and crafts but I find these women very surprising on how they got themselves involved in those different business ideas. It’s truly amazing what women can be involved in.”

