Trade expo attracts city residents

By MARK HAIHUIE

THE first week of the second Vision City Trade Expo has been attracting Port Moresby residents to the Mega Mall to view the products and services on offer.

The turnout was more than expected with the expo still set to draw more this weekend, according to Vision City Mega Mall marketing manager Maureen Esta.

“Things have been progressing well and we at the mall would like to thank the companies at the booths for being very interactive with the public who are coming to the mall,” she said.

“We would like to encourage all those will be taking part in the elections to come over and see what we have on after voting.

“It is a great opportunity to meet businesses and find out on their services and products in the very central and safe setting that the Mall provides.”

The Mall management will also be awarding prizes to the expo participants and have encouraged customers to provide their feedbacks through the drop box available at the information counter.

Participants RH Hypermarket production manager freezer Stephen Ellis said the expo was a platform to meet customers and interact with them on their needs.

“The Expo has been great with a great number of people coming in and finding out about us and we are also getting to know what they think and also the need that maybe we could provide for. We participated last year and like then it has been great I can say,” Ellis said.

