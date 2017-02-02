Traffic officers attend training in preparation for Apec

By HELEN TARAWA

SENIOR officers from the traffic division started training yesterday as part of preparations for next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

The officers are among a large contingent that police will send to the Apec coordination authority at Morauta House. The Australian Federal Police are assisting with training.

Sergeant Daryl Meldrum said the police traffic unit was conducting standard operating procedures for critical business units that will be dealing directly with dignitaries when they arrived for the summit.

He said the three-day workshop was helping officers to develop a standard operating procedure for their business unit.

“These are very senior officials who are very experienced and don’t have the standard operating procedures to help out in their normal daily business,” he said.

The identified business areas include airport policing, dog unit, maritime, border police, traffic and the police operation centre at Konedobu.

The workshop will help them draw a better platform to prepare for the summit.

“We will fill out the whole room with information based on their knowledge and experience,” Meldrum said.

Inspector Steve Mellick said the importance of having a Joint Security Task Force Command Centre for Apec was that it would be the strategic body for the government to link its agencies, including the security partners of police and Defence Force.

“This centre will enable them to understand the ability from a situational awareness perspective about what is happening for Apec, be it arrival of delegates or movements at venues and route security, Melick said.

“It will be providing information to government and that direction to the tactical components that is the people executing phases, be it traffic members, maritime members or receiving and moving delegates from ships or whatever the case might be.

He said this will communicates very directly to the Police Operation Centre, a centre being built at the police headquarters to be completed next month.

“The police operation centre is the operational command centre while Joint Security Task Force Command Centre will be the strategic Command Centre.”

