Traffic registry collected K23mil

THE Morobe government under its traffic registry branch has over the last four years collected K23.98 million compared with an annual budget estimate of K33.9 million.

President of the Watut local level government and provincial transport minister Waka Daimon said that in a brief statement at the tutumang (provincial assembly) sitting.

He said all collections since then supported each year’s budget estimates.

“Despite shortfalls and minor problems encountered so far, the traffic registry through the office of the provincial transport minister was able to achieve its main goals and performed its tasks to expectations,” Daimon said.

Transport industry is the key to development and the Morobe transport sector is trying to deliver the service to see developments happening in both rural and urban centres.

He said that the traffic registry was able to provide sufficient internal revenue collections for the provincial coffers over the last four years, 2013-16, but there were constraints.

Daimon pointed out some achievements in this term of government as very promising and boosted the traffic registry office to perform its duties well.

He said for the last four years the traffic registry had achieved the traffic office relocation, it was now a cashless operation, reducing risks of handling huge amounts of cash, launching of small-craft registry and improving of power supply.

