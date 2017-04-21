Train officers: Solomon

PROVINCES have been challenged to support the training of child protection officers.

Community Development and Religion Secretary Anna Solomon, speaking at the graduation of 38 child protection officers from NCD and Motu Koita, said the training was the second for the provinces.

Solomon said the first 22 child protection officers were trained last year and the onus was now on the provinces to fund the training of their officers.

Milne Bay was the first province to fund its child protection officers’ training.

“We need provinces to take township of this training on the amended Lukautim Piknini Act (LPA),” Solomon said.

“Today, its NCD, Motu, Koita and Central (officers) who have been trained on the amended act so that you are aware of what the law requires of you.

“Going forward, we will have regional trainings in NGI, Momase and Highlands.”

Solomon said the Child Protection Policy was the first for the country and was launched in East New Britain which was a big achievement.

She said the Act has regulations and there were training manuals to train officers and an operational guideline.

“It’s a total package for child protection in the country so when we go out to provinces and districts, we have the manual and operational guidelines to assist us and our partners,” she said.

“That’s the guidance that will guide us and government, donor partners and NGOs as well and this is a major achievement for our term.”

Unicef country representative Olushola Ismail said they would support the Government in terms of capacity development.

