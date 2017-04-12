Trainers undergo training

A TOTAL of 21 trainers from the Bomana Police College underwent a two-week interviewing and investigation training in Port Moresby recently.

The workshop was designed to achieve many outcomes including improving the general approach to investigating incidents and understanding the best investigative and interviewing practices for police investigators.

Training commandant Chief Superintendent Perou N’Dranou said police were faced with challenges every day and one of those was to provide victims of crime the justice they deserved – through good investigation and interviewing skills.

“We are challenged every day to do the right thing in our policing responsibility to serve the community we work in,” he said.

“The most critical challenge is whether the complainant or the victim of crime can get the justice he or she deserves.

“And that is your ultimate role as police officers, hence the need for better investigative and interview skills to enable you to do the job better.”

N’Dranou said having knowledge gave power and confidence to manage investigations well.

“Despite your position you will still be in-charge of any investigation made within your policing responsibility,” he said.

“Not only that, any time from now you will be required to lead an investigation team into major cases within your policing jurisdictions. So proper investigations and court files are important for summary cases as well as indictable offences.”

