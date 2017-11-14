Training boost in fight against violence

WORKSHOPS and seminars are currently being conducted around the country – all with the ultimate aim of fighting family and domestic violence.

A three-day workshop in Lae on the family protection legislation saw state lawyer Serena Sasingia telling participants that the law allowed anyone to seek a family protective order at the district or village court without the assistance of the woman.

This comes under the Family Protection Act which promotes safe, stable and strong families, prevent and deter domestic violence and ensure that there is an effective legal protection for the victims of domestic violence.

In Chimbu, the Kundiawa Family and Sexual Violence Unit said they had changed the system of addressing violence.

They are using a ‘safety net’ system where perpetrators and village leaders sign an agreement promising that there would be no more violence to the victims.

While in Western Highlands, a workshop was told men should play a big role in eradicating gender-based violence across the country.

In Port Moresby, police officers next week will go into a training session on how to deal with violence and sexual offences.

At Kokopo, 21 participants who completed an intensive crisis and trauma counselling last week were told they were now like a candle bringing light into communities.

Their challenge is to go back to their community and the light that has been given will not create full change but the effort they can put into that can see some change in the communities.

All this have the ultimate aim of raising awareness on the victims’ rights and that there is a process out there to help them and what the community can do.

Domestic and family violence is epidemic worldwide and must be addressed firstly through the government, with funding, which is a major challenge in the effort to prevent and end violence against women and girls in Papua New Guinea.

As a result, resources for initiatives to prevent and end violence against women and girls are severely lacking.

One thing for sure is that the legislations, rules and process on matters relating to gender-based violence have been amended and are user-friendly in terms of taking matters to courts.

The courts and police have improved on the system on reporting and protecting victims of gender-based violence.

A lot of awareness has also been done with this avenue.

That is why all who are concerned must work with the victim to take advantage of this and until such time victims break the stigma against reporting GBV, the victim will continue to suffer.

While the law is there to protect and support survivors or victims, a clear pathway to medical and psychological help must be readily available.

Leaving an abusive relationship can be exceedingly difficult – and inadequate services to help women plan for and cope with leaving makes it even more difficult.

There are many common myths and misconceptions held by the public concerning women experiencing family and domestic violence, and about patterns of family and domestic violence in different cultures and context.

Family and domestic violence in any culture is heinous and reporting each case as an individual tragedy is the only way awareness can be raised about the seriousness and prevalence of the issue.

Everyone of us, especially women, have a duty to help a victim to seek help.

