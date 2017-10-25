Training boosts women’s literacy skill

READING books and writing notes or letters are vital for those who are illiterate as they will open doors to other areas in life, an adult trainer says.

Schnabel Adult Literacy programme trainer Bayang Roneka said the programme started three months ago in Nawaeb district, targeting adults from Labuta, Nabak and the Wain-Erap LLG.

Recently in Wana Primary School, Wain-Erap, Nawaeb, 12 women underwent a two-week training focusing on writing and reading.

Roneka said they were women who wanted to read the Holy Bible especially. And after the training, they were happy that their level of understanding had increased.

“In front of the others, some proclaimed openly with tears the joy it brought to their lives,” she said.

Roneka told the women that they were the bosses in their homes and must at least know how to read and write “so we can help our families”.

A training for trainers will be held at Boana station to help the adult literacy programme in Nawaeb.

