Training delays start of counting in capital

By Helen Tarawa and Muhuyupe Soranzi

COUNTING in National Capital District is expected to start today following the payment of allowances and the training of officials yesterday.

Counting will be held at three counting venues — Sir John Guise Stadium, Rita Flynn Complex and Kilakila Secondary School.

NCD Election Manager Alwyn Jimmy warned the officials to steer clear of any illegal activities.

“We are here to count to make sure we facilitate what is in the ballot box,” Jimmy said.

He said there were some new people recruited to conduct counting but would be under the strict supervision of presiding officers and their assistants.

Jimmy said there would be three eight-hour shifts for the counting.

“All counting officials would have be to be trained to know exactly what to do,” he said

“They will be required to complete counting boxes assigned to them within a given time. If they don not, we will replace them

because we have officials on standby.”

There are more than 360 ballot boxes to be counted.

Jimmy clarified that a new list of counting officials had been created for the regional seat because the original list could not be found.

“I was waiting for the list that the previous management compiled for the counting officials,” he said.

“So I asked them to appoint new officials.”

