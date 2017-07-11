Training done to boost employees’ future plans

Barrick Niugini Limited, operator of the Porgera gold mine in Enga, recently facilitated another session of the Brighter Future training for its employees.

Aimed at assisting employees develop their own successful future, the training was conducted by the master trainer Dr Paul Wiau from the Human Development Institute, formerly the Entrepreneur

Development Training Centre (EDTC).

According to the mine’s senior adviser for employment development, Tems Ninjipa, the company has been facilitating the training to assist employees to put to good use the resources they have, including their fortnightly salary.

“We think that in employee development we will provide that opportunity for employees. It’s not too late to change your mindset. As long as we are still alive we can change our mindset for a bright future.

“This training that you are attending is a need we are seeing, so we organised this external trainer to come and teach us so we can have some knowledge on this too,” he said.

The Brighter Future training had five sessions under the headings: planning for a bright future, use of tangible and intangible resources, learning for a bright future, performing for a bright future, and saving for a bright future.

According to Wiau, sessions one to four are the planning and preparatory parts but the real work begins with the fifth session.

A total of 21 employees attended the session.

The first session was conducted also by Wiau in May last year.

