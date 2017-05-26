Training encourages ‘wise spending’

FAMILIES in New Ireland who attended a recent business training programme admitted they had not been spending money earned from their oil palm blocks wisely.

The 130 farmers from Manggai and Luapul wards underwent the training conducted under the ACIAR (Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research) Women in Business Acumen Project in the New Guinea Islands, on two modules – sustainable livelihoods and decision-making and basic records and bookkeeping.

The Integrated Agricultural Training Programme (IATP) has been working in partnership with ACIAR through the New Ireland agriculture and livestock and primary industries division to deliver the training. IATP research officer Doreen Tunama said many participants commented that the training has helped them realise how they have misused a lot of opportunities to better plan and manage themselves, their family households and the resources available to them.

“From the trainings delivered by IATP, participants are well equipped with knowledge and skills to make better family decisions. They are now confident to make better plans on how best to utilise their skills and resources available to manage their incomes to sustain their family households.”

Like this: Like Loading...