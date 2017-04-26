Training focuses on coconut product development

MORE than 30 people took part in a two-day coconut processing workshop hosted by the Indonesian Embassy and the Port Moresby South District Women’s Council yesterday.

Indonesia’s ambassador to PNG Ronald Malik said it was a follow up to the International Training on Coconut Product Development held last year.

“The main purpose of the training was to empower the small farmers and micro-business people dealing with coconut and to develop the added value of coconut,” he said.

“The programme is expected to strengthen cooperation among member countries of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community.

“In line with that objective, the embassy is appreciative of the initiative taken by (council president Epy) Heisi to collaborate with the embassy in sharing her best experiences she got during the training in Menado and Malang.

I personally hope that this collaboration will bring mutual benefit to everyone.”

Asia Pacific Coconut Community executive director Uron Salum said PNG could learn from Indonesia and other countries on how to maximise the coconut subsector of agriculture as the third largest exporter of coconut.

